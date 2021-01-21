Crews continue to deconstruct Calhoun monument base, no ‘time capsule’ found so far

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As deconstruction continues at the former John C. Calhoun monument in Marion Square, a time capsule once believed to be somewhere in the base has not yet been found.

Right now, large piles of granite and stone are all that remain of the former monument which once towered over the park in downtown Charleston.

After removing the statue and base over the summer, crews have been looking in areas they thought might hold the time capsule as they worked to remove the monument’s base.

But city officials say they have yet to find anything.

Jason Kronsberg, Director of Parks for the City of Charleston told News 2 in October that historic documents led them to believe a time capsule was inside the massive structure. “We have a general idea of where it is and we hope it’s still there,” he said. “The document says it’s in the northwest corner of the base of the monument.”

That information – and really the only mention of the item – came from a newspaper article from the then-called News and Courier in 1934.

No other records of one being placed there have been found.

Work to remove the monument began in June of 2020 after Charleston City County unanimously voted in favor of removing the statue from Marion Square.

Deconstruction of the base is expected to continue until mid-to-late February.