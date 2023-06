CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – First responders worked a truck fire along Highway 45 early Monday morning.

Photo: Awendaw-McClellanville Fire Distric

Photo: Awendaw-McClellanville Fire Distric

According to Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, crews responded to a truck fire in the 1900 block of Hwy 45.

The fire happened at just before 4:00 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.