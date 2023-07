MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire officials responded to a fire in the woods along Bobo Road Tuesday in Mount Pleasant.

Credit: Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District

According to Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, crews were dispatched to a fire on Bobo Road off Hwy 41 Tuesday afternoon.

Reports say the AMFD found a small fire in a wooded area of the neighborhood.

The fire was extinguished shortly after.