CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters responded to a Saturday evening house fire in West Ashley.

According to the Charleston Fire Department, crews were on scene at Scharite Street at of 5:30 p.m.

(via Charleston Fire Dept.)

CFD said that when crews arrived, they quickly enter the home and extinguished the flames in the attic.

No injuries were reported.

CFD is investigating the cause of the fire.