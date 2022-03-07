NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) on Monday responded to a fire in a house under renovation on Wild Indigo Bluff.

According to NCFD, the call came in at 8:14 p.m. Crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke venting from the upper level of a two-story home.





After first searching the home to confirm no one was inside, crews began battling the flames.

NCFD said that putting out the fire was “complicated by ammunition stored inside the home exploding from heat exposure.”

The fire was brought under control and no injuries were reported. NCFD is investigating the cause of the fire.

Dorchester County Fire Department assisted.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.