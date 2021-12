FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews are investigating the cause of an overnight house fire on Folly Beach.

Officials say that the fire happened just after midnight early Thursday morning on East Huron Ave. near the post office on Folly Beach.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire and have no reports of any injuries due to the fire.

The investigating continues to determine a cause.

This is a developing story.