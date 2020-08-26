Column that held former John C. Calhoun statue removed in Marion Square

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The pedestal that once held the John C. Calhoun statue high above Marion Square has been removed.

Crews began the process to remove the column on Tuesday but suspended the work because of bad weather. They began demolition early Wednesday morning and pulled the pedestal down just after 7:00 a.m.

The statue portion of the monument was removed back on June 24th, just hours after Charleston City Council unanimously voted in favor of removing the statue from the park.

City leaders say they plan to place the statue in a museum or educational facility; however, a final resting place for the Calhoun statue remains unclear.