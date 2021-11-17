Johns Island gas station fire being investigated as suspicious, officials said

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A fire that burned a gas station on Johns Island early Wednesday morning has been deemed suspicious.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said detectives found evidence inside the store, through an initial investigation, of thefts and attempted thefts.

Andrew Knapp, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said the business was closed at the time of the fire.

He said detectives will continue to process evidence and gather information to develop suspects in the case.

Emergency crews responded to a reported structure fire at the Circle K gas station on the corner of Main Rd. and River Rd. around 3:30 a.m.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say that a deputy was passing by the gas station when they noticed that it was on fire.

Crews from St. John’s Fire District and additional deputies also responded the scene.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.