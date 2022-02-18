Crews recover body of missing boater missing since January near Botany Bay

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County rescue crews on Friday recovered the body of a boater missing since January in the water near Botany Bay.

According to St. John’s Fire District, crews were called around 1:30 p.m. about a body in the water.

Crews from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Charleston County Volunteer Rescue Squad, and St. John’s Fire District all responded.

The victim was identified as Logan Wood, who went missing while boating on January 13.

