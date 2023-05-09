MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The charred remains of a shrimp boat that sank after catching fire in late April have been recovered from the Mount Pleasant Channel.

The Bridget sank on April 31 shortly after participating in the Blessing of the Fleet Festival. A fire broke out on the boat around 1:00 p.m., and despite Captain Larry Cobb’s best efforts, he was unable to get it under control.

Via: Rocky Magwood

Cobb sustained burns to his hands before driving the boat into the mud near the shore and abandoning ship.

Firefighters and nearby shrimpers retrieved Cobb and other passengers from the water and eventually got the fire under control.

Captain Rocky Magwood, another longtime Lowcountry shrimper who assisted with rescue efforts, said that The Bridget was retrieved from the water Tuesday thanks to volunteers.

Crews were able to pull the vessel out of the water, load it on a barge, and transport it to its final resting place.

Magwood said that all time and equipment were donated.