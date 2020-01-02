Crews remove truck after sinkhole opens in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews removed a truck after it became stuck in a sinkhole early Thursday in downtown Charleston.
It happened near 90 Brigade Street around 8:30 a.m.
A large tow truck was brought in to help free the truck after its truck became stuck in the hole.
Crews took a measuring tape while the wheels were stuck and recorded a five-and-a-half-foot length that extends into the road.
Inside the hole, you can see pipes and lines. While we are not sure what those are used for, there is an AT&T ground box nearby.
SCDOT and the City of Charleston are aware but have not released any plans to repair the sinkhole. The area has been taped off.