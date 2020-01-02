Crews remove truck after sinkhole opens in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews removed a truck after it became stuck in a sinkhole early Thursday in downtown Charleston.

It happened near 90 Brigade Street around 8:30 a.m.

A large tow truck was brought in to help free the truck after its truck became stuck in the hole.

Crews took a measuring tape while the wheels were stuck and recorded a five-and-a-half-foot length that extends into the road.

Inside the hole, you can see pipes and lines. While we are not sure what those are used for, there is an AT&T ground box nearby.

SCDOT and the City of Charleston are aware but have not released any plans to repair the sinkhole. The area has been taped off.

Sink hole at 90 Brigade Street. City of Charleston and SCDOT notified. pic.twitter.com/IEVjdcGY80 — Cait Przetak (@CaitPrzetakWCBD) January 2, 2020