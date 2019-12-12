Crews respond to a structure fire in North Charleston

North Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Fire Department firefighters responded to a structure fire early Thursday morning.

Initially crews shut down a portion of Rivers Avenue in both directions. The road has since reopened.

According to a NCFD spokesperson, the fire was in a vacant commercial building. Crews arrived on scene at 3:45 this morning.

Firefighters arrived to find flames bursting through the roof. Part of the building had already collapsed.

“Exterior operations were used to extinguish the fire. The fire origin and cause will be investigated once the scene is safe,” according to Stephanie Julazadeh, Deputy Chief of Professional Standards at the North Charleston Fire Department told News 2.

News 2’s @DanielleLorenTV is on the scene of a structure fire off Rivers Avenue. A small portion of Rivers is shutdown near Chicora Elementary School—-You can see crews had to stretch a hose across the street. @WCBD #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/jU33ZyXomp — Temple Ricke (@TempleRickeTV) December 12, 2019

There are no reported injuries.

This is a developing story.