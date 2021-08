AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Awendaw-McClellanville Fire crews are on scene of an overturned truck on Highway 17 in Awendaw.

The overturned vehicle, a Ford F-150 truck, is at the intersection of Highway 17 and Steed Creek Road.

According to AMFD, the truck was not occupied and crews continue to check the area.

One lane of U.S. 17 is shut down.

