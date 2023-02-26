CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several agencies are on the scene of a fire at a West Ashley apartment complex.

According to Charleston Police Department, crews responded to a reported structure fire at the Colonial Grand at Cypress Cove Apartments around 4:00 p.m. Sunday.

The apartment complex is located in the 3500 block of Mary Adler Avenue, off Glenn McConnell Parkway.

Officials with Charleston Fire Department say all apartments were quickly evacuated.

No injuries have been reported.

As of 5:50 p.m. Sunday, crews were still on the scene.

Per News 2 records, a large structure fire displaced nearly 40 people at this same apartment complex in October 2020.