Crews respond to apartment fire on James Island, second this week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston, James Island, and Johns Island Fire Departments, as well as Charleston County EMS, responded to a fire at the Sea Island Apartments on Maybank Highway Friday morning.

According to the Charleston Fire Department (CFD), crews arrived shortly after 10:30 a.m. to find smoke in the building.

Crews located the origin of the fire, which was determined to be the kitchen of one apartment. The fire had been extinguished by the building’s automatic sprinkler system.





Firefighters “verified the fire had been extinguished, controlled the water to the system, and ventilated the smoke from the building.”

This is the second apartment kitchen fire that CFD has responded to this week, the first being at the 35 Folly Luxury Apartments on Wednesday.

In both cases, the fires were quickly put out by the automatic sprinkler systems.

CFD Chief Fire Marshall Mike Julazadeh said “in both cases, the value of the fire sprinkler systems were clearly demonstrated.”

In light of the events, CFD has is reminding the public of the following tips: