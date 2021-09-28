Crews respond to boat, dock fire on Johns Island

Charleston County News

  • Photo courtesy: St. Johns Fire District
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded to a boat fire on Johns Island Tuesday afternoon.

According to St. Johns Fire District, crews were dispatched to a dock off Chisolm Road just before 1:00 p.m. where a boat and dock were on fire.

Both St. Johns Fire District and the Charleston Fire Department responded to the scene.

Photographs that were provided by St. Johns Fire District revealed a charred boat and dock along the waterway on Johns Island. Heavy smoke could be seen pouring from the area.

Details about the fire have not yet been released. Count on us for updates.

