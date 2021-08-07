Crews respond to early morning fire at Magnolia’s Restaurant downtown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple fire crews respond to a fire that occurred Saturday morning at Magnolia’s Restaurant near the 200 block of East Bay Street.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene in less than four minutes after dispatch as smoke was reported venting from the popular downtown restaurant.

Crews entered the building, canvassed the area, and attacked the fire.

Witnesses reported seeing flames at the roof of the building signaling a second alarm. Crews from Charleston, James Island, and Saint Andrews Fire Departments assisted in the operation.

The fire was quickly contained to the restaurant’s kitchen and crews continued to search the building for any other issues.

No injuries were reported as the building was unoccupied. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

