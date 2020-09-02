Crews respond to fire at Andell Inn Hotel on Kiawah early Friday morning

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews responded to a structure fire at the Andell Inn Hotel on Kiawah Island early Wednesday morning.

According to Battalion Chief Ryan Kunitzer with the St. John’s Fire District, firefighters responded to the business off Farm Lake View around 8:30 a.m.

Staff members at the hotel were alerted to a fire alarm that originated from a third-floor unit and an employee discovered a fire in one of the hotel rooms.

A single fire sprinkler inside the hotel room helped contain the fire to the kitchen area.





Crews worked to completely extinguish the fire and checked the building for any remaining fire or issues.

“Without the fire sprinkler system, we would have had a substantial fire event and possible injuries to hotel occupants,” said Fire Chief Colleen Walz. “The fire sprinkler system was part of the critical life safety components of this building. In this case, a single fire sprinkler head operated and controlled the fire event until the fire department could arrive and mitigate any remaining hazards. Management is working to repair water damage and restore minimal smoke and fire damage.”

Two firefighters were transported to a local hospital as a precaution for possible dehydration/heat exhaustion. No other injuries were reported.

According to Kunitzer, crews investigated the fire and discovered that it originated near a microwave unit. The cause of the fire is under investigation.