CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) is responding to a Monday evening structure fire in Downtown Charleston.

Crews were on scene shortly after 6:00 p.m. at the Scotchman Exxon gas station at the corner of Woolfe Street and Meeting Street.

Heavy smoke was visible from the Ravenel Bridge.

As of 6:35 p.m., the fire was under control. Crews were seen spraying a hose into what appeared to be a burned car.

