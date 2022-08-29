CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) is responding to a Monday evening structure fire in Downtown Charleston.
Crews were on scene shortly after 6:00 p.m. at the Scotchman Exxon gas station at the corner of Woolfe Street and Meeting Street.
Heavy smoke was visible from the Ravenel Bridge.
As of 6:35 p.m., the fire was under control. Crews were seen spraying a hose into what appeared to be a burned car.
Limited details were immediately available. News 2 has crews at the scene working to learn more.
Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.