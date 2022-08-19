CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies responded Friday to a reported structure fire in Downtown Charleston.

The Charleston Fire Department, Saint Andrews Fire Department, North Charleston Fire Department, and Mount Pleasant Fire Department, as well as Charleston County EMS and the Charleston Police Department responded to a two-story home on Logan Street shortly after 8:00 p.m.





Via CFD

Crews first on the scene did not initially see smoke, but upon further investigation found smoke venting from the attic space.

Firefighters located a fire in the attic and walls of the house, which they quickly extinguished.

One person who lives in the home evacuated before crews arrived and was not injured.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, the Charleston Fire Department said that “initial information indicated the house may have been struck by lightning just prior to the incident.”

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and may be updated.