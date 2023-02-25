JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – No injuries were reported after a fire at a nursing home on Maybank Highway Saturday afternoon.

According to Charleston Fire Department, emergency crews were dispatched to Johns Island Post Acute nursing home on Maybank Highway just after noon for reports of a fire.

Approximately 40 residents were evacuated due to smoke in the building.

Photo: Charleston Fire Dept

Photo: Charleston Fire Dept

Upon arrival, crews located a fire in a dryer and quickly extinguished the flame.

No injuries were reported.

CFD is at the scene working to ventilate the facility.