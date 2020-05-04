Crews respond to fire at St. Andrew’s Church

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – On Monday afternoon, crews from the Mount Pleasant Fire Department (MPFD) responded to a fire at St. Andrew’s Church- the church’s third fire in two years.

According to MPFD, crews arrived just before 1:00 p.m. to reports of flames and smoke coming from the roof of the building.

St. Andrew’s reports that it was a friction fire, caused by construction that is part of the remodeling of Catlin Annex.







The church explained that construction crews were sawing through the roof, and heat built up, setting fire to some of the roofing materials. The construction workers had just gone on a lunch break, but remained nearby, and noticed the smoke as it began to rise. They were able to quickly extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher, and MPFD was called “out of an abundance of caution.”

MPFD cleared crews to continue construction.