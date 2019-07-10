Crews respond to house fire in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — North Charleston fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire early Wednesday morning.

According to Chief Deputy Stephanie Julazadeh with the North Charleston Fire Department, dispatched received the call about a house that was on fire behind an apartment complex near Upjohn Road and Sanders Avenue shortly before 5:00 a.m.

Julazadeh said a Charleston County EMS supervisor was in the area and advised that he had located the house in the 4800 block of Sanders Avenue.

Once at the scene, fire crews reported heavy flames coming from the back corner of the home. Crews worked quickly to bring the fire under control and conduct a search of the home.

The home was determined to be vacant at the time of the fire.

Julazadeh said one firefighter was treated for dehydration and released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.