CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Fire Department is investigating the cause of a Friday night house fire.

According to Charleston Fire Department, firefighters responded to a house fire on Dickens Street just before 9 p.m.

Photo: Charleston Fire Department

Photo: Charleston Fire Department

Crews arrived to find light smoke venting from a two-story home.

CFD worked to quickly located and contained the fire.

No injuries reported.

CFD Fire Marshals are investigating.