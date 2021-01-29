Crews respond to house fire on Terry Drive in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Red Cross is assisting six individuals following a house fire Friday morning in North Charleston.

Crews responded to the fire on Terry Drive just before 11:00 a.m.

The North Charleston Fire Department, Charleston Fire Department and St. Andrews Public Service District responded to the call.

Once at the scene, firefighters observed heavy fire and smoke coming from all sides of the home.

“Crews quickly initiated firefighting efforts, conduced search, and extinguished the fire,” according to officials with NCFD.

The Red Cross is assisting three and adults and three kids. There is no word about any injuries.