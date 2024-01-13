CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston and Mt. Pleasant Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 50 block of Drake Street around 10 p.m. on Friday.

The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) says emergency personnel arrived on the scene less than three minutes from the time of dispatch and officials reported visible smoke coming from the front of the two-story home. Firefighters quickly controlled the fire and ensured all occupants had evacuated.

According to the investigators from the Fire Marshal Division, the fire originated near the entertainment center where multiple items were plugged into a surge protector that was then plugged into an extension cord which resulted in the fire.

Officials say smoke alarms were present in the home and activated during the incident. No injuries were reported.

CFD would like to remind citizens of the following