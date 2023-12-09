CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at the McDonald’s on Maybank Hwy Saturday afternoon.

The Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch received the report around 1 p.m. and emergency responders were at the scene in under five minutes. Crews reported smoke venting from the building.

Officials say firefighters entered the restaurant to ensure the building was evacuated and quickly isolated and controlled the fire to the area above the ceiling.

Investigators reported facility maintenance was working on the building before the fire occurred. The specific cause remains under investigation.

One person was transported to a local hospital as a precautionary measure.

The building will remain closed until repairs are complete.