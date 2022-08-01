MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Several fire departments responded Monday afternoon to a house fire in the Old Village neighborhood of Mount Pleasant.

The Mount Pleasant Fire Department, Sullivan’s Island Fire Department, and Charleston Fire Department were on scene at a home on Post Oak Drive as of 1:42 p.m.

When crews arrived on scene, heavy smoke was venting from the house.

Via MPFD

Crews said that a woman was doing her laundry when the dryer caught on fire. She attempted to put the fire out, which helped contain the fire to the laundry room.

The woman and her two children were home at the time, but no one was injured. Fire crews also rescued guinea pigs from the home.