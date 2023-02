AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials in Awendaw responded to a vehicle fire overnight on Guerins Bridge Road.

Photo: Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District

According to Awendaw McClellanville Fire District, crews responded to reports of a vehicle fire in the 1400 block of Guerins Bridge Road around midnight.

Upon arrival, first responders extinguished the fire. Crews remained on scene to clean up the incident.

No injuries were reported.