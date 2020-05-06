Crews respond to possible drowning in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Police Department (CPD) reported on Tuesday night that their Marine Unit, along with Charleston County Fire and Rescue, is investigating the possible drowning of an 18-year-old male.

According to CPD, crews were called to a dock on Royal Assembly Drive, near Clements Ferry Road, around 8:40 p.m.

First responders are now searching the water for the man.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

