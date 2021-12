CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are working to extinguish a fire that burned an RV/shed near Awendaw Friday afternoon.

Officials with Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District responded to a location on Richard Main Drive off Sewee Road where an RV and shed were burning.

Crews said there were heavy flames when they arrived, but the bulk of the fire has since been knocked down.

No other details were provided.