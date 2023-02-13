JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with St. Johns Fire District are advising motorists to travel with caution after a crash involving a school bus Monday morning.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Murraywood Road and Brownswood Road on Johns Island.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Amber Allen said there were five children in addition to the school bus driver on board.

“There were no injuries on the bus,” officials said.

The driver of an involved Honda Odyssey minivan suffered minor injuries but was not taken to a hospital.

The area is now cleared.