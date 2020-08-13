Crews respond to structure fire at North Charleston laundry facility, no injuries reported

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews in North Charleston responded to a commercial structure fire on Southrail Road Thursday morning.

Deputy Chief Stephanie Julazadeh with the North Charleston Fire Department said crews responded just before 9:30 a.m., along with the North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County EMS.

When crews arrived, they reported smoke coming from the roof of a large commercial buildings and employees evacuating from the business.

Crews entered the laundry facility and found a fire contained to a commercial dryer.

Julazadeh said the large building was filled with smoke. Firefighters used fans to remove the smoke from the building. No injuries were reported.

She said the department assisted the same businesses with a fire drill two years ago. “The employees had practiced the evacuation plan, properly evacuated when the fire alarm activated, and went to the evacuation meeting site where employees confirmed everyone was accounted for,” she said.

