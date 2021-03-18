Crews respond to structure fire at Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston fire crews responded to a structure fire at Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Park on Thursday.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, a person driving through the area reported a large plume of dark smoke coming from the park just before 4:00 p.m.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and found a building inside the waterpark property at Wannamaker County Park fully involved in fire.

Crews worked quickly to extinguish the flames. No injuries were reported.

An investigation into the origin and cause of the fire is on-going.

