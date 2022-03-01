CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston police and fire departments responded Tuesday night to a structure fire in Downtown Charleston.

According to the Charleston Police Department (CPD), the fire was on the 200 block of Rutledge Avenue.

Via CFD

The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) said that crews arrived just after 7:30 p.m. and found flames venting from the first floor of a two-story home.

As of 8:15 p.m., CPD said that the fire was contained. One person was taken to the hospital.

Rutledge Avenue between the Crosstown and Bogard Street remained closed as of 8:15 p.m.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.