Update: Charleston PD reported around 10:41 a.m. that all lanes are back open.

—

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) is responding to a commercial structure fire near the 1200 block of Savannah Hwy.

According to CFD, the fire is under control and no injuries have been reported.

Courtesy of CPD

Courtesy of CFD

Charleston PD issued a traffic alert for Savannah Hwy near the Parkwood Estates. One northbound lane is closed while firefighters are responding to the fire.

There is no information currently on how the fire started.

