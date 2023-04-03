CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies say a lighter caused a vehicle fire on Glendale Drive in West Ashley Sunday afternoon.

According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to a reported vehicle fire on Glendale Drive near Idamore Drive just before 2:00 p.m.

Crews arrived to find a Ford minivan fully engulfed in flames.

The driver told deputies that one of her children found a lighter in the car and lit a piece of paper on fire.

The fire spread to the entire vehicle.

The woman and children escaped the burning van with the help of a bystander.

No injuries were reported.