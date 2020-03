MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Awedndaw-McClellandville Consolidated Fire District responded to a vehicle fire on the 2100 block of Gulf Drive on Monday.

Crews on scene 2163 Gulf Drive off of Rifle Range for a Vehicle Fire. Vehicle well involved upon arrival. — AMFD PIO (@AMCFD) March 9, 2020

According to AMFD, the vehicle was fully involved when crews arrived around 2:30 p.m.

Crews appeared to still be on scene nearly an hour later.