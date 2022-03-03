MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies are responding to a large outside fire in McClellanville Thursday.

According to the Awendaw McClellanville Fire District (AMFD), they are on scene near the 1400 block of Dupree Road along with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the US Forestry Service.

Via AMFD





As of 5:08 p.m. Thursday, the fire was estimated to be over 100 acres, AMFD later revised that estimate to 50 acres.

Crews used bulldozers to cut breaks in the fire. No structures were threatened.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.