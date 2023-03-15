NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews are responding to an active brush fire in North Charleston on Wednesday afternoon.

People are asked to avoid the area of Palmetto Commerce Parkway and Patriots Boulevard as crews with the North Charleston Fire Department work the put the fire out.

Charleston County evacuated employees from its nearby Emergency Services building as a precaution due to the large brush fire.

The 9-1-1 center is still operating normally but officials are asking the public to not call 9-1-1 to report the fire.

“Our 9-1-1 center is still operating as we move call-takers and dispatchers to our backup center at the Public Services Building,” said Kelsey Barlow, Charleston County’s Public Information Office. “Please do not call 9-1-1 to report the brush fire as we are already aware. Please only call 9-1-1 if you have an emergency and stay on the line until a call-taker answers the phone.”

