NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded to a large commercial fire at a business in North Charleston on Tuesday.

It happened at Brock Cabinets Inc., which is located off Sandlapper Parkway near Ashley Phosphate Road.

Photos sent to News 2 show large flames coming out of the roof and side of the warehouse.

Several agencies responded to the call. They say no injuries were reported.

The fire has been extinguished.