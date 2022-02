WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department and City of Charleston Fire Department are responding to an early morning structure fire in West Ashley.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 4:54 a.m. for a structure fire reported at the 200 block of Royal Palm Blvd. near Orange Grove Rd. in West Ashley.

Police are fire crews are on the scene.

There is no word on injuries or cause of the fire at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.