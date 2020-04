WADMALAW ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews are responding to a house fire in the area of 6030 Maybank Highway.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say the house is fully engulfed.

Both directions of Maybank Highway are shut down as crews work to extinguish the fire. Motorists should avoid the area.

The cause of the fire has not be determined, however, there are storms in the area.