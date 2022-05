Update: As of 10:25 the gas line was repaired.

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities have asked the public to avoid Elderwood Drive as crews respond to a cut gas line.

According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, several deputies and fire crews are working to recover a cut gas line near Elderwood Drive near Ladson. People are recommended to avoid the area.

Dominion Energy has been notified of the incident.

Limited details are provided.