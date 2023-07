MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Fire Department (MPFD) is responding to a Wednesday evening fire in Dunes West.

According to MPFD, crews arrived to a two-story home on the 3000 block of Pignatelli Crescent shortly after 8:00 p.m.

Heavy fire was venting from the home when crews got there.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.