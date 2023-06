CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies are responding Tuesday night to a structure fire on James Island.

According to Charleston County Dispatch, the fire is on the 1900 block of Wild Wing Lane.

The James Island Fire Department was on scene shortly before 9:30 p.m.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is providing assistance.

Limited details were available as of Tuesday evening. News 2 is working to learn more.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.