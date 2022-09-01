CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with the St. Johns Fire District (STJFD) on Thursday reported multiple structure fires in the area.

According to STJFD, first responders were dispatched to “multiple incidents in our jurisdiction, including multiple structure fires” late Thursday afternoon.

One fire was reported on Chisolm Road and another was reported on Turkey Trot Drive.



Turkey Trot Drive via CFD

The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) provided assistance for the fire on Turkey Trot Drive and said that no one was home at the time of the fire.

STJFD said that the fires may have been caused by lightning strikes, but the cause is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.