CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Awendaw McClellanville Fire District (AMFD) is responding to a “large outside fire” Friday afternoon.

As of 4:00 p.m., AMFD said that crews were on scene between Broomstraw Hill Road and Martin George Road working to get the fire under control.

“Several Fire Companies on scene at Broomstraw Hill Road,” said fire officials. “We are protecting exposed areas at this time.”

Assistance from the State Forest Service has been requested, according to AMFD.