MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District is responding to Saturday afternoon to a fire in the woods along SC-45.

According to AMFD, the crews are responding to an en estimated 2-acre outside fire in McClellanville.

Officials say that crews requested assistance from the South Carolina Forestry Commission.

Editor’s Note: This story is breaking and will be updated as News 2 receives new information.