JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Several agencies and the county coroner responded to a plane crash in Abbapoola Creek on Johns Island Saturday afternoon.

According to St. Johns Fire District, crews to a plane crash in Abbapoola Creek off of Legareville Road near Sol Legare Boat Landing between James and Johns Island.

The FAA says the crash was occurred at 12:50 p.m. and involved a small Piper PA-28 plane.

Chief Kunitzer with St Johns Fire District confirmed to News 2 that multiple victims were involved in the crash.

“The crash is extensive and tough to get to,” Chief Kunitzer said. Officials ushered an airboat to the marsh to investigate.

At 3:19 p.m., Chief Kunitzer with the St Johns Fire District confirmed one person was dead.

Crews are working to locate another potential victim.

